

HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) will pay about 300 million euros to settle a criminal investigation by the French government into allegations it helped clients evade taxes.



The bank acknowledged past weaknesses in controls at the Swiss private bank unit and said it had enhanced its anti-money laundering and tax compliance procedures. HSBC, Europe's largest lender, was under criminal investigation regarding the private bank's conduct in 2006 and 2007.



'HSBC is pleased to resolve this legacy investigation which relates to conduct that took place many years ago,' the bank said. 'HSBC has publicly acknowledged historical control weaknesses at the Swiss Private Bank on a number of occasions and has taken firm steps to address them.'



The investigation found that HSBC helped its clients hide the assets they held in the firm's Swiss private bank from local French tax authorities, the bank said. The agreement includes a penalty of about 158 million euros and damages and interest of about 142 million euros, a judge at a court hearing in Paris said.



France began scrutinizing HSBC's Swiss private bank after Herve Falciani, a former information technology worker at the firm, stole client account details from the Geneva office in 2008 and passed them to the French government.



