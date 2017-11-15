

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S.Justice Department announced that it has obtained an additional $5.4 million for servicemembers whose vehicles were unlawfully repossessed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).



The bank, which does business under the name Wells Fargo Dealer Services, has agreed to pay this money to approximately 450 servicemembers under a 2016 settlement that resolved the department's SCRA lawsuit against the company. This additional amount brings the total compensation under the settlement to more than $10.1 million and the total number of servicemembers eligible for relief to more than 860.



On September 29, 2016, the department filed a complaint in United States v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A., d/b/a Wells Fargo Dealer Services in the Central District of California, alleging that Wells Fargo repossessed 413 vehicles of SCRA-protected servicemembers without court orders between Jan. 1, 2008 and July 1, 2015. On the same day, the department agreed to a settlement that required Wells Fargo to pay $10,000 to each of the affected servicemembers, plus any lost equity in the vehicle with interest.



Wells Fargo was also required to pay a $60,000 civil penalty to the United States and repair the credit of all affected servicemembers. At the time of the settlement, the department announced that 413 servicemembers were eligible to receive compensation.



Since entering into the settlement with the department in September 2016, Wells Fargo has identified additional violations affecting approximately 450 servicemembers that occurred during the period covered by the settlement. Wells Fargo has begun to provide over $5,400,000 in compensation to these additional servicemembers under the agreement. Together with the compensation previously announced by the department in September 2016, a total of more than 860 servicemembers and their co-borrowers are eligible to receive $10.18 million.



