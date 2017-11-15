

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the negative lead from Wall Street amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. tax reform and the overnight fall in crude oil prices.



The Australian market is extending its losing streak, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices. Investors also digested weak Australian consumer confidence data for the month of November.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 23.00 points or 0.39 percent to 5,945.70, off a low of 5,937.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is declining 26.90 points or 0.44 percent to 6,021.80. On Tuesday, the Australian market recorded its sharpest fall in seven weeks.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are losing more than 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is declining more than 3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down more than 2 percent and Santos Santos is lower by more than 3 percent after crude oil prices fell almost 2 percent overnight.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent. Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.3 percent.



DuluxGroup reported a 9.6 percent increase in full-year profit and said it may consider pulling out of its joint venture business in China. The paint supplier' shares are gaining more than 4 percent.



Shares of Ausnet are advancing almost 1 percent after the energy network operator reported a 14 percent increase in its first-half profit.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's wage price index gained a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017. That was unchanged from the three months prior, although it missed expectations for a gain of 0.7 percent.



The latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that consumer confidence in Australia weakened in November. The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index sank 1.7 percent on month in November to a score of 99.7 - moving below the key line of 100 that separates optimists from pessimists.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7631, down from US$0.7633 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, with the weak cues from Wall Street, a stronger yen and the fall in crude oil prices dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 184.17 points or 0.82 percent to 22,195.84, off a low of 22,150.63 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Canon are losing more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining almost 2 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are down more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are falling almost 4 percent each after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Showa Denko is gaining almost 5 percent, Otsuka Holdings is rising almost 4 percent and Dentsu is up more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is losing more than 6 percent, Toho Zinc is down more than 5 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu is lower by more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading that Japan's gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the second quarter. The Japanese economy has now expanded in seven straight quarters, the first such streak in more than three years.



Japan also will see final September figures for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are also in negative territory. New Zealand and Indonesia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed in negative territory on Tuesday, but well off their lows of the session. Lingering uncertainty about the outlook for the Republican tax reform proposal weighed on the markets as the House prepares to vote on their bill later this week.



The Dow edged down 30.23 points or 0.1 percent to 23,409.47, the Nasdaq fell 19.72 points or 0.3 percent to 6,737.87 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.97 points or 0.2 percent to 2,578.87.



The major European markets also moved lower on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by less than a tenth of a percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday after a bearish note from the world's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency. WTI crude for December delivery tumbled $1.06 or 1.9 percent to $55.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX