Bilfinger Appoints Ali Vezvaei as Executive President for Middle East Operations

Ali Vezvaei joins the management board of Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East and Bilfinger Deutsche Babcock Middle East

Bilfinger, a leading engineering and industrial services provider, has appointed Ali Vezvaei as Executive President for the Middle East operations. He oversees the group's engineering and operating companies in the region, focusing on oil & gas and petrochemical sectors, energy utilities and water, as well as biopharma industries.

Mr. Vezvaei joins Bilfinger bringing his extensive management experience in the Middle East. As President & CEO for Middle East and North Africa at Linde Engineering, he was responsible for business and projects in the region. At Siemens Energy Oil & Gas, he led projects and activities across the MENA region. From March 2017 until his appointment as EP, Mr. Vezvaei served as the global Vice President of Bilfinger's Engineering & Technologies division, based in Germany.

"Ali Vezvaei previously played a key role at both Linde and Siemens in moving business in the Middle East forward. I am very happy that, in future, he will be contributing his industry expertise in the region to the expansion of our business," says Tom Blades, the Chairman and CEO of Bilfinger SE.

"Bilfinger has a long standing reputation as a world-class engineering and industrial services company, I am honored and excited to be a part of its management team; and more so looking at the opportunities ahead in the dynamic and evolving Middle East region," says Ali Vezvaei.

About Bilfinger in the Middle East

Bilfinger is a leading global engineering and industrial services provider, active in the Middle East with around 4,000 employees covering Engineering & Technologies (E&T) as well as the Maintenance, Modifications & Operations (MMO). Bilfinger works for over 200 customers in the Middle East and operates across the region. http://www.bilfinger.com

Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two business segments: Engineering & Technologies as well as Maintenance, Modifications & Operations. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals and petrochemicals, energy, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 37,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated an output volume of €4.2 billion in the 2016 financial year.