Frost & Sullivan to hold 2nd Case Challenge in Iskandar

A platform for next generation leaders to present ideas to promote economic growth and development

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is proud to present the 2nd Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Case Challenge in Iskandar. Supported by our strategic partner, i2M Ventures and sponsored by Vistra Group, the Case Challenge aims to provide a unique and intellectually stimulating platform where participants will develop and present ideas that addressproblems faced by businesses and governments in today's digital age.

Shivaji Das, Vice President, Public Sector, Asia-Pacific said, "The Frost & Sullivan Case Challenge is a unique platform which allows us to engage with the younger generation for their perspectives and nurture their talent while allowing them an insight into the fast-paced world of research and consulting."

The Frost & Sullivan Case Challenge is open to undergraduate students from all universities in Malaysia, regardless of their discipline of study. Invitations will be extended to the 25 top-tier universities in Malaysia. Interestedstudents can form groups of two or three to compete, and must submit their proposed solutions within two weeks of case release.

Participants will be judged based on the actionability and creativity of the proposed solution, clarity of analysis and logical flow, completeness of submission, and communication and presentation skills. The 5 best submissions will be shortlisted for the finals.

The 5 finalist teams will be mentored by Frost & Sullivan consultants to refine their solutions and presentations for the finals. The winning team stands to receive a RM 2,500 cash prize, employment opportunity and speaking engagements at Frost & Sullivan's flagship event Growth, Innovation & Leadership. The runner-up team will receive a RM 500 cash prize. Finalists will also receive certificates of participation and potential internship opportunities with Frost & Sullivan.

Registration opens from 27th November to 26th December 2017. Finalists will be revealed on 24th January 2018 with the finals commencing on 8th February 2018.

