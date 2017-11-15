

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined less than initially estimated in September, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent monthly in September instead of a 1.1 percent decrease reported earlier. This was followed by a 2.0 percent rise in August.



Shipments dipped 2.5 percent over the month, just below the 2.6 percent fall seen in the flash report.



At the same time, inventories showed no variations, confirming the initial estimate.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.6 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August.



Data also showed that capacity utilization rate fell 1.5 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 3.3 percent rebound in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX