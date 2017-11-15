IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, provides a complete passenger processing biometric system at Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore. The terminal was opened on October 31, 2017.

IDEMIA (formerly known as OT-Morpho) strives to enable people tocommunicate, connect, vote, move around and travel safely, while also giving end-users unparalleled convenience.

In September 2015, Changi Airport - ranked world top airport for the fifth year in a row1 selected IDEMIA to provide biometric identification and authentication services as passengers pass through the airport's most innovative terminal.

The chosen solution based on IDEMIA's MorphoPass Airport Solution provides automated passenger ID checks using facial recognition at all departure control points. The system includes a centralized platform used by airlines and the airport to manage the various steps required for passenger authentication and identification.

MorphoFace (a game-changing face recognition device) and MorphoWay (a fully automated gate for both border control and smart boarding) form part of this end-to-end solution and are fully deployed in Changi Airport Terminal 4 as part of the Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST) program. T4 can handle up to 16 million passengers per year.

"IDEMIA is thrilled to help passengers enjoy a secure and innovative seamless experience at Terminal 4, to provide the best customer experience to travelers. At Changi Airport we are proud to contribute to the creation of the airport of the future, combining the best of biometric accuracy, design efficiency and program execution", declared Philippe Larcher, IDEMIA Executive Vice President Public Security.

In the context of soaring world airport passenger numbers (2016: up 6.3% to 3.7 billion and 700 new routes2), the need for passenger identification coupled with demanding safety standards is becoming ever more critical.

While IDEMIA strives to protect passengers so they travel in complete safety, backed by novel and convenient solutions it also ensures there is no let-up in security standards for the sake of convenience. With MorphoPass, MorphoFace and MorphoWay, IDEMIA is now making a major contribution to ensuring passengers travel seamlessly and safely

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to €3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

1 Skytrax "World Airport Awards", March 2017, Air Journal

2 Source IATA, February 2017.

