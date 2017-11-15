

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - SenseTime, Chinese artificial intelligence or AI company, announced late Tuesday that it has signed a strategic investment agreement with global communications giant Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), which is pending closing.



Last month, SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm, announced a collaboration for on-device AI solutions. The deal follows SenseTime's July announcement that it had raised $410 million in its Series B round of fundingy.



Boosted by this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies' collaboration and pending investment from its Qualcomm parent, SenseTime's proprietary AI algorithms will likely be deployed in even more smartphones and devices, the company noted.



Quinn Li, VP and Global Head of Qualcomm Ventures said, 'Qualcomm's investment will enable SenseTime to invest more in AI research and development. Given our shared vision and customers, our collaboration will offer customers more integrated solutions, reduce the cost of deploying AI technologies for intelligent device OEMs, shorten the R&D cycle, and therefore rapidly upgrade the entire terminal device industry.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX