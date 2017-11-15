Clé de Peau Beauté Announces Felicity Jones as Global Brand Face

As part of a strategic brand relaunch for Clé de Peau Beauté, Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Jones isnamed the Global Brand Face

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, Shiseido Group's high-end prestige brand, is honored to announce Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Jones as the new face of its luxury skincare and cosmetics. Jones will make her first appearance in January 2018 in a campaign shot by renowned British photographer David Sims.

Yukari Suzuki, Brand Director of Clé de Peau Beauté says: "A crucial element of Clé de Peau Beauté is to help customers feel that our brand belongs in their lives. Felicity is aspirational, yet highly relatable, which makes her the ideal face of Clé de Peau Beauté. She embodies the brand's DNA: intelligent, uncompromising and exquisite. Her passion and incredible dedication to her craft have allowed her to make an impact on the world and those around her."

Jones is best known for her Academy Award, BAFTA, SAG and Golden Globe-nominated role opposite Eddie Redmayne in James Marsh's The Theory of Everything. Most recently, she led the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, directed by Gareth Edwards. The film was released worldwide on December 16, 2016 and surpassed the $1 billion mark globally. The Oxford-educated actress stars next in the title role of a Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex, focusing on the Supreme Court justice's career struggles fighting for equal rights.Jones is also to star in the Luca Guadagnino directed Swan Lake, inspired by the classic ballet story.

"It's important to me that my values align with any brand I'm affiliated with," says Jones. "Clé de Peau Beauté made it clear that they approached me because of my principles and dedication. I'm so proud of the Spring/Summer 2018 campaign and cannot wait to unveil it to the world."

The Spring/Summer 2018 campaign was shot over the course of two days in London. It will break globally in print and online media placements across Asia, the United States, Canada, Russia and Travel Retail. Jones will attend exclusive launch events around the world, beginning with a special event in Los Angeles in January 2018.

Clé de Peau Beauté means The Key to Skin's Beauty. The philosophy of the brandis to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and some of the most advanced skincare in the world. When the most exquisite elements come together, everything is illuminated.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté is one of the world's most prestigious skincare and makeup brands and the top luxury brand in Japan. Available in thirteencountries (Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United States, Canada, and Russia), it has a global reputation for excellence. For more information please visit www.cledepeaubeaute.com or follow the brand on social media (below).

