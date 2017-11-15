Cannabis Sativa Inc.: PrestoDoctor Co-Founder Kyle Powers Named To Forbes 30 Under 30 List

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Cannabis Sativa (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that Kyle Powers, Cofounder of PrestoDoctor, a Cannabis Sativa, Inc. subsidiary, made the Class of 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 List of Young Stars, Visionaries and Creative Disruptors. Forbes described the group as "game changers in 20 industries all under 30 years old -- the most definitive gathering of today's leading young change-makers and innovators in the U.S." Forbes stated that "Kyle Powers built a custom telemedicine platform, PrestoDoctor, to make it easier for patients to get credentials to buy medical marijuana. Half the company was sold to publicly traded Cannabis Sativa at a $9 million valuation."



https://www.forbes.com/profile/kyle-powers/?list=30under30-healthcare.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. President David Tobias stated, "We are very proud of Kyle and the PrestoDoctor team for what they have accomplished. It is really exciting to see Forbes recognize the qualities we recognized in Kyle when deciding to move forward with the PrestoDoctor acquisition."





About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor ("Presto") www.prestodoctor.com offers the greatest privacy and convenience while still offering fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. Presto allows you to receive your medical marijuana recommendation from the comfort of your own home (currently, in California and Nevada only) - easy, fast, private. Presto is a member of the American Telemedicine Association and is HIPAA and HITECH compliant.Furthermore, Presto's doctors are licensed with the appropriate state medical boards and complete periodic marijuana training courses.





About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, owns patent pending and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: Wild Earth Naturals, Inc., (wildearthnaturals.com), iBudtender (www.ibudtender.com) and PrestoDoctor (www.prestodoctor.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for the acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.





