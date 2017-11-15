At the forefront of promoting free and open ISAs

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that it has joined the RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members to drive the adoption and implementation of the open, free RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) forward Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

"We are excited to be a part of the RISC-V foundation," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "Our customers want and need an open environment where they can easily and effectively put their solutions on the market and ensure that they're secured."

"On behalf of the RISC-V Foundation, I am pleased to welcome Inside Secure as a gold member," said Rick O'Connor, executive director of the non-profit RISC-V Foundation. "Strong security solutions are fundamental to our ecosystem, and Inside Secure is well suited to provide this capability to the RISC-V ecosystem."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.Insidesecure.com

