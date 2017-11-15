Bringing easy, cost-effective and secure way for chipmakers to reach highest level of security for their connected devices

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD)(Euronext Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces the launch of its Silicon IP Programmable Root-of-Trust Engine, the industry's first RISC-V -based platform security solution.

Protecting a complex system-on-a-chip (SoC) against inherent threats is an important dimension of a robust security solution. Today this critical capability is addressed by options that are seen as complex and cumbersome, trying to secure non-secure worlds. Chipmakers are looking for simpler, more cost-effective solutions directly embedded at the heart of their SoC that will enable them to reach highest level of security.

"A highly-protected execution environment for software is a fundamental capability of connected devices," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "We are excited to be the first to provide such advanced capabilities in the open RISC-V environment, helping our customers to easily and cost-effectively secure their chips."

Inside Secure's Programmable Root-of-Trust Engine is flexible and customizable, making it especially well-suited for large and fast-growing markets like automotive, connected home, industrial IoT, datacenters and government applications. It provides the foundation for the many chipmakers that aim to adopt an open instruction set architecture.

This solution will also leverage the company's widely-deployed secure provisioning capability recently gained through its acquisition of SypherMedia, to manage a device's root-of-trust through its entire life cycle.

Inside Secure's Programmable Root-of-Trust Solution is a fully-integrated, open and programmable alternative that plugs easily into a SoC, and is part of the growing RISC-V open source ecosystem. Within the SoC, it acts as a vault that guards the most secret data, protecting against a wide range of threats such as remote software attacks to invasive physical attacks. It is based on Inside Secure's silicon-proven and widely-adopted Root-of-Trust Engine, formerly known as Vault-IP.

At its heart, Inside Secure's Programmable Root-of-Trust has a secure asset store tightly coupled with a complete set of crypto engines that controls access and use of keys. This capability gives developers the peace of mind that sensitive assets can never be extracted off-chip. Chipmakers can now confidently secure their most sensitive applications such as over-the-air (OTA) updates, asset provisioning, enrollment and communications with the Cloud.

About RISC-V

RISC-V is an instruction set architecture (ISA) initially designed to support computer architecture research and education. Today, it is set to become a standard open architecture for industry implementations under the governance of the RISC-V Foundation. Inside Secure is a Gold Member of the RISC-V Foundation.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.Insidesecure.com

