

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess Ag (LNXSF.PK) reported third-quarter net income of 55 million euros compared to 62 million euros, prior year. Net income pre exceptionals increased to 106 million euros from 77 million euros. Earnings per share pre exceptionals was 1.15 euros compared to 0.84 euros. EBITDA pre exceptionals improved by 35 percent to 347 million euros compared with 257 million euros in the prior-year quarter. The company said the contributions from the acquired Chemtura businesses as well as higher volumes had a particularly positive effect.



Third-quarter Global sales increased by 25.1 percent to 2.4 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros, prior year.



Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the LANXESS Board of Management, said: 'Due to one-time exceptional charges, net income was 55 million euros, after 62 million euros in the prior-year quarter. These one-time effects resulted primarily from the consolidation of the production of lubricant precursors and the associated discontinuation of production at the Ankerweg site in Amsterdam (Netherlands). Net income pre exceptionals increased by 37.7 percent.'



The Group refined its earnings forecast for 2017, lifting the lower end of the range by 25 million euros. LANXESS now expects EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 1.25 billion and 1.3 billion euros.



