

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) reported Wednesday third-quarter earnings of 12.2 million euros or 0.06 euro per share, compared to last year's loss of 28.3 million euros or 0.15 euro per share.



Adjusted earnings were 1.5 million euros or 0.01 euro per share, compared to loss of 27.4 million euros or 0.14 euro per share a year ago.



Operating earnings or EBIT I improved to 12.3 million euros, compared to loss of 31.4 million euros in the prior-year period.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA climbed 37% in the same period to 76.7 million euros. Enhanced product availability of specialties and higher fertilizer prices contributed to the increase in earnings.



Revenues increased 6% to 726.5 million euros from 687.6 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, K+S reiterated its forecast of a tangible increase in its operating earnings and expects EBITDA of between 560 million euros and 660 million euros, compared to last year's 519 million euros. EBIT I is still expected in the range of 260 million euros to 360 million euros for 2017, compared to 229 million euros a year ago.



Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S, said, 'With 'Shaping 2030', our new Group strategy, we have now addressed the challenges and opportunities that are arising and have set the course for a successful future for our Company.'



Further, K+S said it is currently holding settlement talks with the Municipality of Gerstungen and Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland e.V. (BUND - Federation for Environment and Nature Conservation Germany). The objective is to end the legal dispute over the injection permit, which will then create legal certainty for the permit applicable for the Werra plant until the end of 2021.



