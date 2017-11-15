Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Price of Share Sale 15-Nov-2017 / 07:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release Krasnodar November 15, 2017 Announcement of 6,185 RUB price of Share Sale PJSC "Magnit" ("Magnit" or the "Company"; MOEX and LSE ticker: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, further to the announcement of Launch of Share Sale as of November 14, 2017, informs that its shareholder Lavreno Limited (the "Selling Shareholder") has entered into an agreement to sell 7,100,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Sale") in the form of local Ruble denominated shares (the "Shares). The Shares were placed through undocumented accelerated bookbuilt offering at the price of RUB 6,185 per Share. Based on such price the proceeds of the Sale to the Selling Shareholder amount to RUB 43,913,500,000. Merrill Lynch International and VTB Capital plc (the "Joint Global Coordinators" and the "Joint Bookrunners") act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Sale. In connection with the Sale, each of the Company, Mr. Sergey N. Galitsky and the Selling Shareholder have agreed to lock-up arrangements on customary terms for 90 days from the date hereof (subject to customary exceptions and prior consent of the Joint Global Coordinators). Mr. Sergey N. Galitsky has also made clear his intention to remain a long-term strategic investor in the Company. Details of the Open subscription into which the proceeds of the Sale will be reinvested, will be announced by Magnit in due course in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements. For further information, please contact: **************************************** Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru [1] Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru [2] Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 cosmetics stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. 