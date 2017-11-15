

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) said it reaffirmed that it is on-track to achieve 2017-2019 financial targets.



The Group's business operating profit after tax return on equity was 12.5%, and it achieved cumulative cost savings of around US$ 550 million toward the target of US$1.5 billion, with the benefits from additional actions that are underway expected to flow through by the end of the year.



The company will today make a series of presentations to update investors and analysts on the progress of the company's strategy for 2017 to 2019.



The Group expects the recent series of natural catastrophes will lead to an improving price trend in Commercial Insurance. 'The targets announced last year anticipated a weakening market trend. The recent events are a reminder of rising risk costs, and we expect that the impact of the events will lead to an improving price trend. This will further boost our ability to deliver on the targets for 2017-2019,' said Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX