15 November 2017 Announcement No. 32



Financial calendar 2018



8 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 27 February 2017 Annual Report 22 March Annual General Meeting 15 May Interim Report, Q1 15 August Interim Report, Q2 16 November Interim Report, Q3



Contact InvestorRelations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654 MediaRelations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098



