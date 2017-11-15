Seven ServiceMax Users Recognized at Annual Conference for Exceptional Field Service

ServiceMax from GE Digital, the leading provider of field service management solutions, today announced the winners of the Maximize Berlin MaxChoice Awards for 2017. The annual awards celebrate customers using ServiceMax solutions in innovative ways to provide exceptional field service delivery and yield strong business results.

"With ServiceMax our customers are continuously adopting new and groundbreaking ways to deliver seamless service in the field," said Dave Yarnold, CEO, ServiceMax from GE Digital. "Our MaxChoice Award winners exhibit the creativity and ingenuity that will continue to drive the field service industry forward in 2018 and beyond. We value this opportunity to publicly recognize their accomplishments in everything from operational improvements to new revenue generation, customer service experience and innovative uses of technology."

2017 MaxChoice Award Winners:

ServiceMax Rookie of the Year: Grifols , for outstanding accomplishment in their organization in their first year of implementation

ServiceMax "We Keep the World Running" Award: Bio-Rad Laboratories , for using ServiceMax technology to serve their customers in the field of healthcare manufacturing

ServiceMax Customer Impact Award: Ali Group , for achieving critical customer impact since implementing ServiceMax

ServiceMax Business Impact Award: Domino , for adopting a field service management strategy to yield measurable business results

ServiceMax Innovation Award: Coca-Cola European Partners , for exciting innovation with ServiceMax technology

ServiceMax Raving Fan of the Year Award: Elekta , for being an advocate of ServiceMax and leading the charge in new models of service delivery

, for being an advocate of ServiceMax and leading the charge in new models of service delivery ServiceMax Excellence in Field Service Award: Schneider Electric, for exhibiting notable excellence in field service innovation

"We are proud and honored to be recognized with a ServiceMax MaxChoice Award," said Raúl Chamorro, CRM Analyst at Grifols. "ServiceMax has enabled Grifols to dramatically enhance our field service operations and harmonize our processes worldwide with more accurate case tracking, detailed reporting, and improved management of installed base products and spare parts inventory. This is recognition of our teamwork over the last year achieving a global vision across business areas."

