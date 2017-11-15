

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar dropped against most major opponents in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The kiwi dropped to near a 3-week low of 1.7174 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 77.68 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.7116 and 78.10, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from its early high of 0.6888 against the greenback, falling to 0.6862.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 76.00 against the yen, 1.74 against the euro and 0.67 against the greenback.



