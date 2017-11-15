FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 9:00 EET



Fortum's Shareholders' Nomination Board has evaluated the Board of Directors' ability to function, following the unfortunate passing of Tapio Kuula, member of the Board of Directors.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board, based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, considers the Board of Directors to be able to function in its current composition until the Annual General Meeting planned to be held on 28 March 2018.



Fortum Corporation



Måns Holmberg Acting head of Investor Relations & Financial Communications



Further information: Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, Secretary to the Board of Directors, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 452 5350



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Key media www.fortum.com



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 9,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com