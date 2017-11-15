

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note on Wednesday as investors keep an eye on oil price movements and the upcoming vote on the U.S Republican tax reform bill.



House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday described the current plans as a 'work in progress' and didn't rule out changes to the bill ahead of Thursday's vote.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, with markets in Japan, China and Hong Kong pacing regional declines, as oil extended losses after falling almost 2 percent overnight on concerns about global demand and rising production outside OPEC.



The International Energy Agency cut its oil demand forecast for this year and next, saying global oil demand will be weaker than expected.



The Japanese yen firmed up and gold held steady ahead of U.S. data on retail sales, consumer prices and New York-area manufacturing activity due later in the day, while the euro retained overnight gains after robust GDP data from Germany.



Data out of Japan showed earlier today that Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter despite a dip in consumer spending for the first time in seven quarters.



Closer home, final consumer inflation figures from France, unemployment data from the U.K. and Eurozone trade data are slated to be released later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell slightly, with disappointing data from China, concerns about U.S. tax reform and another sell-off in General Electric shares weighing on markets.



The Dow inched down 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite index shed 0.3 percent.



European markets gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday, hit by a stronger euro and a sharp decline in commodity prices on concerns over slowing growth in China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell by 0.6 percent to end at its lowest level since Sept. 22. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX