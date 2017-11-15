Passport Technology Inc.: CashValet(R) and POSpod Quasi Cash Solution Embraced by UK and European Casino Operators

Passport Technology, the most advanced quasi-cash payment platform for highly regulated gaming jurisdictions

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 /CashValet® and POSpod™ have topped 20 live instances in the U.K. delivering immediate revenue, operational and patron experience improvements. Increased cash to the casino floor, reduced patron fees, enhanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tools, thoughtful responsible gambling initiatives, a robust security layer and the industry's smartest payment infrastructure.

"Together with our partners - and in consultation with many constituents - we developed a solution delivering immediate operational, financial and social impacts to the operators and communities we serve," states Kurt Sullivan, president and chief operating officer, Passport Technology". Combined with our deep understanding of the marketplace and commitment to forward development, we are excited to establish CashValet® and POSpod™ as the industry standard. We listened to our customers, and our feature set is a direct result of such meaningful collaboration."

The powerful POSpod™ CE and POSpod™ ME attended kiosks and CashValet® portal provides casinos a low-maintenance, purpose-built platform running Sagepay P2PE (Point-to-Point Encryption), PCI DSS Level 1 certified proprietary software built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and Window 10 Enterprise software. Active Data RT™ smart APIs provide robust, dynamic and configurable rule-based decisions to support responsible gambling programs, dynamic pricing, player loyalty and other critical patron-centric mandates.

"As the industry's only P2PE certified solution, Passport Technology stands alone in providing the highest level of payment security, with key transaction processing metrics setting new industry benchmarks in the U.K.", states Scott Dowty, chairman, Passport Technology. "With tens of millions in bankcard volume processed, system performance is astonishing on all levels, from design to security to speed to functionality".

Passport Technology proudly introduces a new corporate slogan speaking to depth in payments and gaming experience - Payments Smart. Gaming Wise.™

