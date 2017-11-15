

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its third-quarter EBITDA increased 35.0 percent to 110.1 million euros from last year's 81.5 million euros.



Consolidated group revenues for the third-quarter increased by 51.7 percent to 405.9 million euros from 267.6 million euros in the prior year.



Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew in the first nine months of 2017 by 43.5 percent to 62.5 billion euros from the prior year.



Wirecard AG expects a very successful performance in the 2017 fiscal year and confirmed its recently raised forecast for operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA of between 398 million euros and 415 million euros.



