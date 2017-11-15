Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press Release Krasnodar November 15, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Execution of the Related Party Transaction Krasnodar, Russia (November 15, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", the "Issuer"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the execution of the related party transaction on November 14, 2017. Please be informed that on November 14, 2017 the Company executed the following related party transaction: Type of transaction: related party transaction. Subject of transaction: execution of the following related transactions: A) the Company Support Deed as of November 14, 2017 (hereinafter - the "Company Support Deed") related to the Block Trade Agreement between Lavreno Limited, Merrill Lynch International and VTB Capital plc, jointly with Merrill Lynch International - the "Managers" (hereinafter - the "Block Trade Agreement"); B) other transactions, agreements and documents under the Company Support Deed and the Block Trade Agreement. Content of transaction: In accordance with the Company Support Deed, PJSC "Magnit"(hereinafter the "Company"): 1) provides certain Representations and Warranties in favor of the Managers, including those related to the following main categories (1) the reliability of information disclosed by the Company in connection with the offering of the Company's shares and information provided by the Company to the Managers; (2) reliability of the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the "Group"); (3) the legal status, legal conditions, powers of the Company and the companies of the Group; (4) the charter capital and the shares in the Company and companies of the Group; (5) the transaction (transactions) on the offer of shares in the Company to the Russian and foreign investors; (6) business and other operations of the Group and its financial position; (7) compliance with the legislation on taxes and fees by the Group; and (8) compliance with the requirements of applicable law, including legislation of Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom by the Group and its officials. 2) accepts obligations to indemnify the Managers and other entities covered by the Indemnity clause under the Company Support Deed occurred to the above persons due to including but not limited to sale of shares in the Company under the Block Trade Agreement; 3) accepts obligations to pay remuneration to the Managers determined under market conditions, including costs and expenses reimbursed to the Managers; 4) accepts obligations to refrain from sale, disposal, encumbrance and other disposition of the Company's ordinary shares within a period, specified by the Company Support Deed; 5) accepts other obligations related to the offering of the Company's shares to the Russian and foreign investors. Deadline for fulfillment of obligations under the transaction: Until the obligations are fulfilled by the parties under the Company Support Deed. Parties and beneficiaries under the transaction: a) Managers - Merrill Lynch International (party and beneficiary), VTB Capital plc (party and beneficiary); b) the Company - Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" (party); c) Lavreno Limited (beneficiary) and d) other entities covered by Indemnity under the Company Support Deed (beneficiary). The amount of the transaction in the monetary value and as a % of the asset value of the issuer: The amount of the Company's liabilities and price (money value) of the Company's property, which can be directly or indirectly disposed by the Company under the Company Support Deed shall not exceed 11,377,681,817 (eleven billion three hundred and seventy seven million six hundred and eighty one thousand eight hundred and seventeen rubles 00 kopecks) rubles which amounts to 9.99 (nine point nine nine) percent of the book value of the Company's assets determined by its accounting report prepared in accordance with RAS as of the last reporting date (September 30, 2017). The asset value of the issuer as of the closing date of the accounting period preceding the execution of the transaction: 113,890,709 rubles The date of the transaction execution: November 14, 2017. Full name of the party interested in the execution of the transaction of the issuer: Galitskiy Sergey Nikolayevich. The share of the interested party in the charter capital of the issuer: 35.1095% The share of securities of the issuer owned by the interested party: 35.1095% The share in the charter capital (the share owned by the interested party) of the Company: 35.1095% The share in the charter capital of the legal entity, which is the party in the transaction (the share of securities owned by the interested party): Merill Lynch International: 0%; VTB Capital plc: 0%

