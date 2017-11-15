

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) reported Wednesday a profit in its third quarter, compared to loss last year, and EBITDA climbed 37 percent. Revenues were benefited by improved results in Potash and Magnesium Products segment, partly offset by weak salt revenues. Further, the company reiterated its fiscal 2017 forecast, expecting a tangible increase.



Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, said, '...2017 will remain a transitional year in which we can't yet fully exploit our strengths. With 'Shaping 2030', our new Group strategy, we have now addressed the challenges and opportunities that are arising and have set the course for a successful future for our Company.'



In the third quarter, earnings after tax were 12.2 million euros or 0.06 euro per share, compared to last year's loss of 28.3 million euros or 0.15 euro per share.



Adjusted earnings were 1.5 million euros or 0.01 euro per share, compared to loss of 27.4 million euros or 0.14 euro per share a year ago.



Operating earnings or EBIT I improved to 12.3 million euros, compared to loss of 31.4 million euros in the prior-year period.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA climbed 37 percent in the same period to 76.7 million euros. Enhanced product availability of specialties and higher fertilizer prices contributed to the increase in earnings, the company noted.



Revenues increased 6 percent to 726.5 million euros from 687.6 million euros last year. Potash and Magnesium Products business unit generated revenues of 357.7 million euros, up 18.6 percent. Improved product availability at the Werra plant and higher average prices pushed up revenues.



Salt business unit revenues dropped 5.1 percent to 328.8 million euros. Higher sales volumes in salt for chemical use were offset by lower sales volumes in other market segments. Salt business in North America was impacted by Hurricane Irma.



Looking ahead, K+S reiterated its forecast of a tangible increase in its operating earnings and expects EBITDA of between 560 million euros and 660 million euros, compared to last year's 519 million euros. EBIT I is still expected in the range of 260 million euros to 360 million euros for 2017, compared to 229 million euros a year ago.



The company now expects annual production of around 500,000 tonnes for the Bethune plant, compared to previous expectation of 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes. The sales volume of the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit is likely to be tangibly higher than in the previous year at 6.8 to 7.0 million tonnes.



A moderate increase in sales volumes is anticipated for the Salt business unit for full-year 2017 based on the expectation of normal winter weather in the fourth quarter.



Further, K+S said it is currently holding settlement talks with the Municipality of Gerstungen and Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland e.V. (BUND - Federation for Environment and Nature Conservation Germany). The objective is to end the legal dispute over the injection permit, which will then create legal certainty for the permit applicable for the Werra plant until the end of 2021.



