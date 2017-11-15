On 14 November 2017 the Board of AB Amber Grid approved the prices for natural gas transmission services that will come into effect from 1 January 2018. The prices, approved by the Board of AB Amber Grid, will be presented to The National Commission for Energy Control and Prices for approbation.
Attached: AB Amber Grid press release
The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:
Rita Kaluiniene
Head of Economic Analysis & Regulatory Division
tel. +370 5 232 7751
fax +370 5 236 0850
e-mail: r.kaluiniene@ambergrid.lt
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653094
