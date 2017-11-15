On 14 November 2017 the Board of AB Amber Grid approved the prices for natural gas transmission services that will come into effect from 1 January 2018. The prices, approved by the Board of AB Amber Grid, will be presented to The National Commission for Energy Control and Prices for approbation.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rita Kaluiniene



Head of Economic Analysis & Regulatory Division



tel. +370 5 232 7751



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: r.kaluiniene@ambergrid.lt



Attachment:

