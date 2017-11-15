World's First Refundable ICO - Angel Token Being Launched 'Cyber Monday'

TALLINN, Estonia, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On Cyber Monday, November 27th at 12:00 GMT, the 'Angel Token Crypto Foundation' launches its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), with potentially the largest bonus to date. Early investors in the Angel Token ICO will receive bonus tokens of up to 690%, on top of their investment - the bonus falls as investment increases.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHYU1ASpHYM&feature=youtu.be

Angel Token aims to create a private investment community where altcoin investment researchers and online marketing experts collaborate with Angel Token holders to evaluate small to medium size cryptocurrencies that are undervalued and potentially worth investment.

The Ether raised during the ICO will go into a well-managed and structured investment fund, and be used to invest in and assist these cryptocurrencies reach their full potential. Angel Token will select the best projects and assist with funding, marketing expertise, experience, and community support in return for a holding in their coin/asset.

Apart from having the largest 'early investor' bonus of any ICO, the Angel Token ICO also offers "guaranteed downside investment protection" for all investors during the first 5 months following the ICO.

An Angel Token ICO investor cannot lose more than 20% of its Ethereum investment before March 7th, 2018.

80% of investors Ether funds are secured in the 'Angel Token Central Bank' through the immutable smart contract code. This allows investors to be involved in the community, talk to the founders, see the initial investments and trades being made, as well as benefit from any potential price increase of Angel Token.

During the first 5 months, should an ICO investor no longer wish to be involved, they can return their tokens to the 'Angel Token Central Bank Ethereum Smart Contract Address', for a refund of 80% of the Ether invested until March 7th, 2018, (and 40% from March 7th until April 26th 2018).

"As far as we know we are the world's first secure ICO, where investors will never risk more than 20% of their invested capital in the first 100 days. Although we are planning to build a substantial portfolio of investments in cryptocurrencies and assets, we believe it is only right that investors get to evaluate the opportunity and team's performance before deciding if they want to stay in for the long-term, or not," said David James, Investor Relations Manager at Angel Token.

Angel Token Announcement

Angel Token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency and will hold its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) starting on November 27th at 12:00 GMT. All Angel Tokens will be minted automatically though the smart contract starting on Nov 27th and ending on December 19th at 23:59 GMT or when the hard-cap of 100 Million tokens have been minted, of which 70 Million will be distributed to investors. Should the hard-cap be reached Angel Token will raise a total of 31,150 ETH (approximately $10.1 Million at today's price).

