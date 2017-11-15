

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and AerCap announced that EGYPTAIR will lease six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. EGYPTAIR, the national flag of Egypt, is leasing the airplanes from Dublin-based AerCap.



'The 787 Dreamliner has built a reputation for reliability, operational efficiency and passenger comfort,' said Safwat Musallam, Chairman and CEO, EGYPTAIR Holding Company. 'We look forward to the 787 becoming an integral part of EGYPTAIR's fleet as we progress our modernization and network expansion plans.'



EGYPTAIR's selection of the Dreamliner builds on its long-term partnership with Boeing, which dates back to 1966 with the airline's order for three 707s. Today, the carrier's fleet includes a mix of Boeing 777s and 737s.



