Global enterprise marketers gather to discuss the next generation of content marketing and how to achieve guaranteed ROI

NewsCredthe global enterprise content marketing leader, is today hosting its third annual ThinkContent London Summit. The event will feature insights and best practices in content marketing from the world's leading brands. The theme of this year's event is "Welcome to the Performance Era of Content Marketing" with a focus on delivering against business goals while creating inspiring content that resonates with audiences.

NewsCred Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Shafqat Islam, will keynote the event, speaking on how marketers can create revenue they can count on in today's performance era. The audience will also learn from great brands on how to use concrete methodologies and data to optimize and measure their content marketing performance.

"Marketing executives know they need to connect with customers through impactful storytelling, but they also need actionable insights and a repeatable methodology to drive material ROI," said Islam. "As content marketing matures, NewsCred is leading the charge with the industry's most advanced technology platform, unrivaled expertise delivered through professional services, extensive content offerings, and guaranteed ROI."

Confirmed Speakers for NewsCred ThinkContent London 2017 Include:

Dean Aragon, Global VP Brand and CEO, Shell Brands International AG, Shell

Emma Roffey, Marketing Director, EMEAR, Cisco

Jack Dyson, Global Head of Content Strategy, SAP Hybris

Michael Mischker, Global Vice President Digital Marketing, SAP Hybris

Alicianne Rand, Executive Director, Global Content Marketing, Estée Lauder

George Webster, EMEA Content Marketing Lead, HP

Andrew Warner, Chief Marketing Officer, Monster

Samantha Fay, SVP, Global Brand Strategy, Guinness World Records

Jeremy King, CEO, Festival of Media and M&M Global

Neil Morgan, EVP, Digital Marketing, Sage

Steve Rayson, Co-Owner, BuzzSumo

Who: NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing What: NewsCred's ThinkContent London Where: 8 Northumberland 8 Northumberland Ave. London, WC2N 5BY When: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:00am 18:00pm For more information and to view the event agenda visit http://thinkcontent.newscred.com/.

About NewsCred

NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, empowers the world's most ambitious brands with powerful technology, the largest and most diverse content offerings and proven, unrivaled expertise. Through its complete solution, NewsCred offers a repeatable methodology that guarantees ROI for the world's leading CMOs and marketing leaders from companies including Barclays, Cox Communications, Fidelity, Hewlett Packard, USAA, Virgin Media and more.

Founded in 2008, NewsCred serves hundreds of customers in over 70 countries from seven global offices. Learn more at NewsCred.com, join our community at NewsCred Insights and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005230/en/

Contacts:

Pluck

Kate Gundry, 617-797-5174

newscred@pluckpr.com