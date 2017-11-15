DASH Surged 204% to USD990, a Record High on Huobi.pro

-Topped Worldwide Exchanges

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Huobi.pro's data, the trading pair of DASH/USDT reached as high as 990 (equal to $990) at around 11 p.m. on Nov 12. The recorded 204% increase within the same trading day also set the price of DASH to its all-time high ever. Supporting anonymous instant payment to protect the users privacy, the cryptocurrency saw its debut on Huobi.proon Nov 9, where its price hasseenstrong momentum that outpaced all other worldwide exchanges.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed that DASH ranked the sixth in terms of its market capitalization prior to being listed on Huobi.pro.The total market value of Dash has surpassed Litecoin, ranked fifth, after Huobi.pro listed DASH.

Huobi.pro has already launched the trading service for seven blockchain related cryptocurrency assets, including USDT, AST, KNC, ZRX, RCN, DASH, OMG, RDN. As of Nov 15, the platform offers 22 trading pairs in total.

Previously, adopting the asset valuation theory, the Huobi Blockchain Application Research institution has unveiled a SMARTChain evaluation model v2.0 for blockchain related cryptocurrency assets. The evaluation result serves as an essential guide for Huobi.pro to strategize how to include additional emerging blockchain assets. The seven new members mentioned above have all passed a rigorous evaluation process based on this model.



Huobi has been proactively expanding its global footprint after the closure of its order book trading service in China on Oct 31. Currently, Huobi operates its global exchange platform Huobi.pro, Huobi Korea, Huobi China Information and Research, and Huobi Wallet. On Nov 4, Huobi.pro also made it available to trade bitcoin using Chinese Yuan through its over-the-counter platform otc.Huobi.pro.

