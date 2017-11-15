

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sales increased notably in the three months ended August, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



Turnover in manufacturing surged 8.1 percent year-over-year in the June to August period.



Domestic sales grew 6.2 percent annually and export turnover by 9.6 percent.



Among sub-industries, chemical industry logged the strongest growth by 11.0 percent, followed by textile, clothing and leather industry with 9.7 percent spike.



