Covaris Introduces the 96 oneTUBE-10 AFA Plate for Improved NGS Workflows

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Covaris Inc. announced the release of the 96 oneTUBE-10 AFA Plate, which enables scalable and simplified workflows by leveraging Covaris' gold standard focused-acoustic technology to meet rapidly increasing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) demands for high-throughput and low-input library preparation. By using the oneTUBE-10 offering, transfer steps within the NGS library prep workflow have been eliminated from mechanical DNA shearing (using Covaris' Adaptive Focused Acoustics/sup> (AFA/sup>) technology) through end repair, A-tailing, ligation, and SPRI clean-up. The oneTUBE-10 product is specifically designed for use with Covaris' AFA technology for DNA shearing at volumes ranging from 10 to 50 µL, achieving highly accurate and reproducible results.

This new AFA vessel, is made of an engineered polymer for low impedance and efficient transmission of acoustic energy. oneTUBE-10 effectively controls acoustic cavitation to enable reproducible and precisely-tuned hydrodynamic shear forces. Designed to SLAS standards, oneTUBE-10 is compatible with standard heat blocks, magnets, and thermocyclers. oneTUBE-10 can be used on any liquid handling platform, providing a universal solution for streamlining NGS workflows. Paired with the LE220-plus (Covaris' newest Focused-ultrasonicator), NGS workflows are easily standardized by integration with high-throughput laboratory automation.

Covaris Founder and CEO, Jim Laugharn, said, "oneTUBE-10 is a game-changer for NGS workflows. The combination of the Covaris AFA-energetics, the process behind the industry gold standard for robust, random, and unbiased DNA shearing, with a uniquely engineered polymer consumable enables highly automated library preparation, nucleic acid extraction, and additional applications in a single tube. The improved workflow possibilities are unlimited!"

Future applications of oneTUBE-10 include FFPE extraction, enhanced ligation enzymatic reactions, and other biomolecular processes utilizing the Covaris technology. AFA can now be applied at various steps including bead binding, mixing, and elution, while scaling down to low volumes. Additionally, oneTUBE-10 product iterations will include an 8-strip format and will scale up to 384 well formats and beyond.

About Covaris, Inc.

Covaris is a recognized industry innovator in preanalytical sample preparation workflows involving sample stabilization, extraction, and processing. Leveraging its patented Adaptive Focused Acoustics (AFA) technology and novel engineering solutions, Covaris has developed comprehensive packages of instrumentation, applications, reagents, and consumables to address the increasing sensitivity requirements of analytical technologies such as NGS and mass spectrometry. Covaris Focused-ultrasonicators are recommended by all major NGS platform providers, and are used by leading Genome Centers worldwide. The Covaris AFA process is extensively cited in peer-reviewed research articles on DNA fragmentation, ChIP, FFPE nucleic acid extraction, metabolomics, small molecule extraction, proteomics, and nanoemulsion formulation. For more information, please visit: www.covaris.com.