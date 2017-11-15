Daqo New Energy recorded a net profit of $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, as the polysilicon and solar wafer producer's revenue rose nearly 18% from the preceding three-month period to $89.4 million.The Chinese company sold 26.4 million solar wafers in the July-Sept period, down 2.2% from the second quarter. Its non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at $42.3 million."Demand in China remained strong in the third the quarter, driven by Top Runner and PV poverty alleviation projects, as well as distributed generation projects," said Gongda Yao, chief executive of Daqo New ...

