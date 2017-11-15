

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 8.5 percent in the third quarter from 8.9 percent in the second quarter.



In the corresponding period of 2016, the unemployment rate was 9.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 84,100 in the September quarter from 86,600 in the June quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 94,400.



At the same time, the employment rate climbed to 63.6 percent from 62.6 percent.



