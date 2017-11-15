

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited, announced that it has confirmed an order for 90 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft during the 2017 Dubai Airshow.



The lessor's order book now comprises a total of 90 A320neo Family aircraft, including 32 A321neo and 58 A320neo aircraft.



CDB Aviation noted that the agreement was reached in two steps: an original purchase agreement signed in 2014 for 45 A320neo Family aircraft, which remained undisclosed to date; and the firming up of the Memorandum of Understanding for an additional 30 A320neo and 15 A321neo aircraft announced at the Le Bourget Paris Airshow in June 2017.



