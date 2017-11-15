Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Invitation to Q3 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary third quarter 2017 results will be released on Wednesday November 22, 2017 and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link.

b. Conference Call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:



International Dial-In/UK Local +44(0)20 3427 1912

Norway +47 23 16 27 87

Norway Toll Free 800 56053

UK Toll Free 0800 279 4992

USA Toll Free 1877 280 2342

USA Local +1212 444 0412

Conference ID5668391

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)



International Dial-In/UK Local +44(0) 207 660 0134

UK Toll Free 0 808 101 1153

Norway Dial-In +47 23 50 00 77

Norway toll free 800 19672

USA Toll Free 888 203 1112

USA Local +1 719 457 0820

Replay Access Number5668391

Participant information required: Full name & company

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

