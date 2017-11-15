

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount-store operator Target, Inc. (TGT) on Wednesday reported lower profit in its third quarter, despite growth in comparable sales. Adjusted earnings per share, however, topped market estimates. Further, the company said it expects the fourth-quarter environment to be highly competitive, yet lifted its forecast for fiscal 2017 earnings.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Target shares were losing 5.6 percent to trade at $56.71.



Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'The investments we're making in our business will help Target drive long-term success and ensure we're well positioned to deliver for guests in the all-important holiday season. .... While we expect the fourth-quarter environment to be highly competitive, we are very confident in our holiday season plans.'



Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, Target expects earnings from operations of $1.05 to $1.25.and comparable sales growth of flat to two percent.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects reported earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.38 to $4.58 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.60. Previously, the company was projecting earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.35 to $4.55 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.34 to $4.54.



Analysts expect earnings of $4.52 per share for the year.



For the year, comparable sales growth is expected to be flat to one percent.



In its third quarter, Traget's net earnings fell 21 percent to $480 million from last year's $608 million. Net earnings per share dropped 17.1 percent to $0.88 from $1.06 last year.



On a continuing operations basis, net earnings declined 21.5 percent to $478 million and earnings per share fell 17.7 percent to $0.87.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.91, compared to $1.04 last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.



Segment earnings before interest expense and income taxes or EBIT, which is Target's measure of segment profit, were $869 million, a decrease of 17.8 percent. EBIT margin rate declined to 5.2 percent from 6.4 percent a year ago.



Gross margin improved 1 percent from last year to $4.96 billion. Meanwhile, gross margin rate declined to 29.7 percent from prior year's 29.8 percent, reflecting pressure from digital fulfillment costs and pricing and promotion efforts, partially offset by cost savings.



Third-quarter 2017 sales increased 1.4 percent to $16.67 billion from $16.44 billion last year. The Street estimated third-quarter sales of $16.6 billion.



Comparable sales increased 0.9 percent, compared to a 0.2 percent drop a year ago. Comparable digital channel sales grew 24 percent and contributed 0.8 percentage points to comparable sales growth. Comparable traffic grew 1.4 percent.



Target further announced that it plans to issue a post-holiday financial update on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX