

British drug maker AstraZeneca plc said that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved a new indication for Faslodex or fulvestrant, expanding the indication to include use with abemaciclib.



Abemaciclib is a CDK4/6 inhibitor, for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer or MBC in women with disease progression after endocrine therapy.



The FDA approval is based on data from the Phase III MONARCH 2 trial, which met the study's primary endpoint of Progression-Free Survival or PFS. The trial included 669 women with HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer.



The results showed a statistically significant increase in investigator-assessed median PFS of 7.1 months in patients who received Faslodex 500 mg and abemaciclib 150 mg over Faslodex and placebo.



Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Head of the Oncology Business Unit, said, 'Today's decision builds upon the recent approval for Faslodex in the first-line advanced setting and is supported by strong evidence to use this medicine within a combination therapy for advanced breast cancer. Combining Faslodex with abemaciclib provides patients with another effective, non-chemotherapy option to combat this disease.'



