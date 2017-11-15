DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Methanol: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world methanol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for methanol.
Report Scope:
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of methanol
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing methanol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on methanol manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of methanol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Methanol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: METHANOL PROPERTIES AND USES
2. METHANOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. METHANOL WORLD MARKET
3.1. World methanol capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World methanol production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Methanol consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Methanol global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Methanol prices in the world market
4. METHANOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Methanol European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Belarus
- Germany
- Lithuania
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Ukraine
4.2. Methanol Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Brunei
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
4.3. Methanol North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Methanol Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Mexico
- Trinidad
- Venezuela
4.5. Methanol Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Equatorial Guinea
- Egypt
- Iran
- Israel
- Libya
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
5. METHANOL MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Methanol capacity and production forecast up to 2020
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Methanol consumption forecast up to 2020
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Methanol market prices forecast up to 2020
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE METHANOL MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. METHANOL END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/699rd6/methanol_2017
