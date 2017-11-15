DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Methanol: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world methanol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for methanol.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of methanol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing methanol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on methanol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of methanol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Methanol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: METHANOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. METHANOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. METHANOL WORLD MARKET



3.1. World methanol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World methanol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Methanol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Methanol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Methanol prices in the world market



4. METHANOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Methanol European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belarus

Germany

Lithuania

Netherlands

Norway

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovenia

Ukraine

4.2. Methanol Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Brunei

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

New Zealand

4.3. Methanol North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Methanol Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Mexico

Trinidad

Venezuela

4.5. Methanol Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Algeria

Bahrain

Equatorial Guinea

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Libya

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

5. METHANOL MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Methanol capacity and production forecast up to 2020

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Methanol consumption forecast up to 2020

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Methanol market prices forecast up to 2020



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE METHANOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. METHANOL END-USE SECTOR



7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/699rd6/methanol_2017



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716