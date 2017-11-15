sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2017 | 13:53
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Block Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

15 November 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company announces that at the General Meeting held today at 3 St Michaels Alley, London EC3V 9DS, all resolutions were approved.

With the passing of the proposed resolution, the existing 489,841,048 Ordinary Shares of £0.0005 in issue, are being consolidated into 97,968,209 Ordinary Shares of £0.0025 each, with effect from the close of business today.

The Circular, posted to shareholders on 30 October 2017, is available on the Company's website at: http://www.blockenergy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GM-Notice-and-form-of-Proxy-271017-FINAL.pdf

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact:

Block Energy plc
Paul Haywood Executive Director
Tel: 020 3053 3631
Paul @blockenergy.co.uk
Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel +44 020 7469 0930
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

© 2017 PR Newswire