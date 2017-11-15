Block Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

15 November 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company announces that at the General Meeting held today at 3 St Michaels Alley, London EC3V 9DS, all resolutions were approved.

With the passing of the proposed resolution, the existing 489,841,048 Ordinary Shares of £0.0005 in issue, are being consolidated into 97,968,209 Ordinary Shares of £0.0025 each, with effect from the close of business today.

The Circular, posted to shareholders on 30 October 2017, is available on the Company's website at: http://www.blockenergy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GM-Notice-and-form-of-Proxy-271017-FINAL.pdf

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact: