Block Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

15 November 2017
Block Energy plc
("Block Energy" or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
The Company announces that at the General Meeting held today at 3 St Michaels Alley, London EC3V 9DS, all resolutions were approved.
With the passing of the proposed resolution, the existing 489,841,048 Ordinary Shares of £0.0005 in issue, are being consolidated into 97,968,209 Ordinary Shares of £0.0025 each, with effect from the close of business today.
The Circular, posted to shareholders on 30 October 2017, is available on the Company's website at: http://www.blockenergy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GM-Notice-and-form-of-Proxy-271017-FINAL.pdf
The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information contact:
|Block Energy plc
Paul Haywood Executive Director
Tel: 020 3053 3631
Paul @blockenergy.co.uk
|Peterhouse Corporate Finance
|Tel +44 020 7469 0930
|Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl