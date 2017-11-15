sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2017 | 13:54
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire
London, November 15

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company')

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held on 15 November 2017 the following resolution was passed on a show of hands:

Resolution 1 (Special Resolution): To approve the dis-application of pre-emption rights over the issue for cash of up to 10% of the issued share capital.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolution were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For Votes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 1129,919,747209,93551,27712,127

A copy of Resolution 1 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


© 2017 PR Newswire