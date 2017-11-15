The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire
London, November 15
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company')
Result of General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held on 15 November 2017 the following resolution was passed on a show of hands:
Resolution 1 (Special Resolution): To approve the dis-application of pre-emption rights over the issue for cash of up to 10% of the issued share capital.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolution were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1
|129,919,747
|209,935
|51,277
|12,127
A copy of Resolution 1 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM