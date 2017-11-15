The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company')

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held on 15 November 2017 the following resolution was passed on a show of hands:

Resolution 1 (Special Resolution): To approve the dis-application of pre-emption rights over the issue for cash of up to 10% of the issued share capital.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 129,919,747 209,935 51,277 12,127