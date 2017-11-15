BMG Pharma S.r.l., an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the first efficacy data on its GelX product for the prevention of oral mucositis.

The new clinical data, (conducted under Good Clinical Practice(GCP) principles) from 149 adult and paediatric patients has shown unique results for the first time, with 36,2% of the patients having a complete prevention of oral mucositis during cancer therapy.

In addition, it was seen that:

99,3% of patients experienced prevention or remission of oral mucositis

A fifth of patients reported weight gain after use of GelX, indicating its ability to improve chewing and swallowing capacity in patients

64% of paediatric patients achieved complete prevention of oral mucositis.

No patient had their cancer therapy interrupted whilst on GelX

Marco Mastrodonato, Founder and CEO of BMG Pharma S.r.l. commented- "This significant new data for GelX, proves its ability to prevent Oral Mucositis. The data is an important milestone for oncology patients, especially children, allowing them to continue with a complete nutritional program while under cancer treatment. GelX can now be made available through its partners to over 1.1m patients in the 7 major markets, suffering from oral mucositis as a side-effect of cancer and transplants treatment.''

GelX Oral Gel and GelX Oral Spray are proprietary products of BMG Pharma Srl, which thanks to their innovative formula alleviate pain in cancer patients, offering unique solutions for chemotherapy radiation induced oral mucositis.

About BMG Pharma S.r.l.

BMG Pharma S.r.l. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with its head office in Milan, Italy, leveraging its proprietary technology to develop products that address unmet needs for patients. The Company is currently focused on partnering its product portfolio in cancer supportive care, dermatology, anaemia, gynaecology and oral nasal care. BMG Pharma S.r.l. is dedicated to helping pharma companies in providing valuable and innovative products to patients, pharmacists and physicians. bmgpharma.com

The Company's core areas are:

Presence in a number of important and growing therapeutic areas.

Specific differentiated regulatory strategies for each product as Prescription and OTC Medical Devices in EC and US to allow rapid market introduction.

Bringing innovative products to market quickly with supportive clinical data.

IP protection for most products and technologies.

Full involvement in business collaboration and partnering.

For press releases and other company information, visit www.bmgpharma.com

