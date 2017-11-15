Washington-based company drives connected car coast-to-coast on record-making 7,000-mile journey

Redmond-based Kymeta-the communications company making good on the promise of global mobile connectivity-set out on a two-week trek across America in its connected Toyota RAV4 to provide a rigorous, real-world proving ground for its widely anticipated KALO internet service. KALO services will deliver a new mobile satellite internet service that will make mobile high-throughput internet access available and easy to buy. The KALO Trek Across America will begin in Washington, D.C. and wind through the country, covering over 7,000 miles, and culminating in a homecoming event at the Kymeta campus in Washington state on November 27.

Powered by the IntelsatOne Flex network, Kymeta KALO services will provide high-bandwidth mobile satellite internet access to industries that require connectivity on the move like military, news reporting, first responders, construction, trains, buses and more. KALO services, when paired with Kymeta KyWay terminals and mTennau7 ASMs, will connect places and fixed and mobile platforms that have traditionally had limited or no connectivity at all.

"Kymeta is taking its connected car across the country to put the network through the paces," said Dushyant Sukhija, SVP and General Manager, KALO Business Unit, Kymeta. "When launched, KALO mobile internet services will mark a revolutionary change in the way satellite services are purchased and supplied, making it as simple as purchasing a cell phone plan. The launch of Kymeta KALO services will usher in changes in the way businesses get work done: on the move, from everyday vehicles, in even the most difficult to reach industries and areas of the world."

The KALO Trek Across America tells another important story: the possibility of a truly connected car is now a reality. Kymeta's Toyota RAV4 will remain connected throughout its U.S. journey, conducting live streams and updates from the road. "As innovations in satellite connectivity come to market, such as our Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput satellites, we are unlocking new applications. Industries recognize that connected cars and other vehicles will enable new services and opportunities for increased efficiency; traditional networks can't support that growth today," said Mark Rasmussen, VP and General Manager, Mobility, Intelsat. "Leveraging our global IntelsatOne Flex network, our partnership with Kymeta will bring KALO internet services to every corner of the U.S., and eventually every region of the world. This plan aligns to our goal: make connectivity accessible to everyone, everything, everywhere, at any time. Kymeta KALO services are proof that connectivity can reach every industry, large and small, and be used for any application, no matter where you are, especially while you're on the move."

For a map of the KALO Trek Across America destinations, and to follow along as the team gives updates on the route home, visit KALO Trek online.

About Kymeta

What's the missing link to connecting billions of people to high-speed mobile access? Antennas. And Kymeta offers the world's only commercially viable electronically scanning satellite antennas and terminals. Kymeta antennas and terminals deliver high-throughput communications for land, sea and air, making mobile connectivity as available as a view of the sky. Plus, the world's largest satellite operator, Intelsat, has joined forces with Kymeta to deliver KALO global access services that combine with Kymeta antennas and terminals to provide revolutionary mobile connectivity. Without Kymeta mTenna technology, connecting and staying connected to all those new satellites while on the move will be difficult, if not impossible.

If it moves, Kymeta will keep it connected. Anywhere.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

