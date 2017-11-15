Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS announced in a stock exchange release of 12 June 2017 that an architectural competition shall be announced in cooperation with the Tallinn City Planning Department and the Estonian Association of Architects for renewing the Kaubamaja quarter - the registered immovables of 2 Gonsiori St. / 6 Rävala Ave. Today, 15 November 2017, the results of the architectural competition were disclosed. Competition project "CITY BREAK" received the grand prize and the negotiations of the planning agreement shall be conducted with architectural office representing its authors, DAGOpen OÜ.



Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will provide the stock exchange with information on the important steps, investment volumes, and further details regarding the construction of the new sales building in accordance with stock exchange rules.



