Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern issues bonds of SEK 850 million under the new MTN Programme

Klövern AB (publ) has successfully issued bonds in the total amount of SEK 850 million, secured with mortgage deeds, the first issue under the newly established SEK 10 billion MTN Programme. The bonds have a tenor of four years, carry floating interest rate of three months STIBOR + 170 basis points and have a final maturity in November 2021. The initial underlying security consists of the properties Arenan 8 and Hilton 3, located in the Stockholm area.

The issue proceeds will mainly be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of Klövern's outstanding debt. Klövern will apply for the new bonds to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List.

Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank have acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the new bond issue.

For additional information:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

