Gyanesh Chaudhary, the MD, and CEO of Vikram Solar, speaks to pv magazine about the international solar alliance event held in collaboration with MNRE and CII at COP23 in Bonn, Germany and more on the Indian solar manufacturing sector. He is a part of the Indian (CII) delegation to COP23, Bonn Germany.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, as a part of CII delegation, was one of the speakers at International Solar Alliance (ISA) Founding Ceremony Curtain Raiser, held in collaboration with MNRE and CII at 23rd Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP23) on November 13, 2017.

At the presentation, he said, "ISA stands as the perfect opportunity for faster innovation, cost reduction, quality improvement, demand creation, and mass production of solar components in India. ISA is estimated to bring $1 trillion investment for solar growth for its member countries. This financial support pairing with the implementation of tried and tested best policy framework (from successful scenarios) will help in encouraging solar manufacturing and implementation within India."

The session at CoP23 served as the Curtain Raiser for the ISA's upcoming Founding Ceremony. It featured presentations on ISA programmes and a report on Common Risk Mitigation Mechanisms (CRMM), as well as a panel discussion on the global effort to accelerate solar energy deployment.

pv magazine: Could you brief us about the CII delegation that came to COP23 addressing ISA?

Gyanesh Chaudhary: It is the reinforcement of International solar alliance, which is a massive initiative started by the government of India. At present, there are confirmed 44 countries that have signed the ISA framework agreement and 15 countries have ratified, and next month in December it will be an official international intergovernmental legal body headquartered in India. It is a huge landmark that Indian government has achieved.

The event was mainly to educate and inform everybody about ISA. There were various presentations about several programs, for example, rooftop program, etc., and bilateral interactions with different countries representatives were held. It was a curtain raiser for ISA founding ceremony, which will now happen sometime in January. However, the date is not yet confirmed.

The idea was to launch the ISA early next month, and then start the entire process of sharing information database, skill, and development plans. So, all the member countries will be initiating this as their agenda jointly.

The founding ceremony was supposed to be held on December 05-06, 2017, what is the main reason for its rescheduling to next year in January?

