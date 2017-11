JA Solar has recorded a net profit of CNY 41.9 million ($6.3 million) in the third quarter of 2017, down nearly 5% year on year, as revenue slid 27.1% from the preceding quarter to CNY 4.3 billion.The Chinese PV manufacturer shipped 1.64 MW of solar capacity, as quarterly external shipments jumped 30.6% year on year, according to its unaudited results for the three months to the end of September. About 20.5 MW of its PV modules ...

