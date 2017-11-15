High-Tech Bridge, a global web security company, is happy to announce the public launch of ImmuniWeb Discovery.

The free service is a part of the ImmuniWeb Application Security Testing (AST) Platform, designed to reduce AST costs, minimize external attack surface and help achieve compliance and regulatory requirements.

ImmuniWeb Discovery enables companies and organizations to maintain a comprehensive inventory and classification of their external web and mobile applications, as well as their APIs. The free service provides continuous and non-intrusive application discovery, leveraging a wide spectrum of reconnaissance and OSINT information gathering techniques.

ImmuniWeb Discovery has a user-friendly web interface to monitor, map and label application risks, compliance and personal data storage across corporate web and mobile applications.

High-Tech Bridge also unveils its vendor-neutral Application Security Testing Lifecycle that guides companies through the application security testing jungle in a simple and common-sense way. The lifecycle starts with application discovery and inventory a crucial step that many companies do not properly implement, regardless which application security testing solution they use.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder at High-Tech Bridge says: "Today, many companies are frustrated and disoriented with their application security strategy, lost in the DevSecOps hype. Most of the application security incidents and data breaches involve abandoned and vulnerable applications that companies simply forget in the course of business development.

"The GDPR imposes severe sanctions for loss of personal data that is unavoidable without holistic inventory and classification of corporate applications. At High-Tech Bridge, we designed this vendor-independent service to enable companies to take back control of their applications."

To try ImmuniWeb Discovery please sign up on ImmuniWeb Customer Portal using your business email.

About High-Tech Bridge

High-Tech Bridge is a global provider of web and mobile Application Security Testing (AST) services. Our award-winning AST platform ImmuniWeb combines the genius of Human Intelligence with the power of Machine Learning. ImmuniWeb technology provides DAST, SAST, IAST and SCA capacities, a zero false-positive contractual guarantee for every customer and a highest vulnerability detection rate. ImmuniWeb is a part of the PwC TVM Framework trusted by global companies in over 158 countries. Technology Alliance Partnerships (TAP) with the global leaders of WAF market provides reliable virtual patching capacities to ImmuniWeb customers. High-Tech Bridge is a winner of many prestigious cybersecurity awards, such as SC Awards Europe 2017. Gartner has recently distinguished High-Tech Bridge in its research, mentioning it in three different Gartner Hype Cycles and in a Gartner Cool Vendors 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005695/en/

Contacts:

High-Tech Bridge

Ranbir Sahota

pr@htbridge.com