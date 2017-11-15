TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 5,361,000 Preferred Shares and 5,361,000 Class A Shares of the Company. The total proceeds of the offering were $109.4 million, bringing the Company's net assets to approximately $596.3 million. The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of FTN.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and FTN (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $9.90 per Preferred Share to yield 5.3% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $10.50 per Class A Share to yield 14.4%. As announced on September 29, 2017, the monthly payments to the Preferred shares will be $0.04583 per share effective December 1, 2017, for an annual yield of 5.50% (an increase of one quarter of one percent over the current rate).

The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., and RBC Capital Markets and also included BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Raymond James, Echelon Wealth Partners, Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Desjardins Securities Inc., and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp. The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Citigroup Inc. Corporation Canadian Imperial Bank Sun Life Financial Goldman Sachs Group Inc. of Commerce Services of Canada Inc. Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co. The Toronto-Dominion CI Financial Corp. Wells Fargo & Co. Bank

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 2, 2017 before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company's publically filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Financial 15 Split Corp.

Investor Relations

416-304-4443

Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372)

www.financial15.com



