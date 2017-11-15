Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest industry analysis study on the packaging industry. The client, a renowned bakery packaging products supplier, wanted to understand their current market position and seek ways to position their products effectively.

According to the industry analysis experts at Infiniti, "With the recent increase in the consumption of packaged foods, leading packaging products manufacturers have started adopting industry analysis to penetrate niche market segments."

The bakery landscape accounts for a major share in the global food packaging products market. Bakery products need to be packed in durable materials to deliver fresh products to the customers. Several suppliers in the bakery packaging products market are adopting industry analysis studies to identify potential opportunities in the bakery packaging products space.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to understand the competitive scenario regarding the entry barriers, supplier power, buyer power, and the threat of substitutes. The client was able to profile the customers based on the preferences and tailor their products effectively. Additionally, the client was able to devise an effective competitive strategy to scale operations.

This industry analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the market landscape regarding the competitors and their product positioning

Analyze the political, economic, social, and technological factors influencing the packaging market space

This industry analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving prevailing business models and projections

Enabling better-informed business decisions

